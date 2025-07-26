7.26.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic went perfect from the penalty spot to defeat Rhode Island FC 4-3 in a shootout after the New England rivals had played to a 2-2 draw in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving RIFC first place in the group and a place in the Quarterfinals while keeping Hartford alive for a potential wild card.
