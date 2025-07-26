7.26.2025: Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Jake Morris scored a pair of stoppage-time goals to rally Louisville City FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC, earning a sweep of the Commonwealth Cup series and a key victory in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Lexington SC Stadium.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.