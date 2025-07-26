7.26.2025: Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Jake Morris scored a pair of stoppage-time goals to rally Louisville City FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC, earning a sweep of the Commonwealth Cup series and a key victory in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Lexington SC Stadium.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
