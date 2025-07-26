7.26.2025: Indy Eleven vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Romario Williams scored the opening goal as Indy Eleven claimed a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night to claim first place in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup and a place in the Quarterfinals.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2025

