7.22.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-49, 11-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-38, 11-8)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:08 PM ET

GAME #94 / ROAD #50: Indianapolis Indians (44-49, 11-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-38, 11-8)

PROBABLES: RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 5.18) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 1.80)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Four runs in the final two innings, three of which courtesy of shortstop Alika Williams, gave the Indianapolis Indians the final edge in a win over the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Friday night, 9-6. Tied 5-5 heading into the top of the eighth, Iowa right-hander Adrian Sampson allowed a solo blast to Williams to break the tie. After center fielder Josh Palacios punched a ball into left to score an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Williams singled in both Palacios and right fielder Miguel Andújar to put the game away. The I-Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Indians opener Andre Jackson in the first thanks to a two-run double down the left field line by first baseman Jake Slaughter. Indianapolis responded a half-inning later for a run of their own with three-straight two-out hits, including a double from Williams and an RBI single from second baseman Vinny Capra. Iowa extended their lead to 4-1 before the Indians began their charge back with a three-run fourth inning to tie the contest. Nelson Velazquez homered in the fifth to give Iowa its last lead before Owings jacked his eighth home run of the season in the sixth to even the score until the eighth.

ALIKA LOCKS IN: Shortstop Alika Williams provided the Indians a late-inning lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning before adding insurance a two-run single in the 9th inning on Friday night. The home run was his seventh of the season with Indianapolis, all homers coming in his last 21 games. Since June 21, his seven homers leads the team and is tied for the fourth-most in the International League during that span. He finished last night 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI. It was his eighth multi-hit game in 16 July contests. The 24-year-old is hitting .300 (36-for-120) with 25 runs scored, seven doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 walks and a .917 OPS in 34 total games with Indianapolis. He was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Robert Stephenson on June 2.

CHRIS DOES DAMAGE: Chris Owings parked one of Indy's two home runs in Friday night's win. He opened Thursday's game with a triple on the first pitch of the game delivered by right-hander Caleb Kilian, followed by a two-run single into right field in the following inning to extend Indy's early lead. Owings is hitting .316 (6-for-19 with four runs scored, a triple, two home runs, four RBI and six walks over his last five games.

THREE BAGS: Despite pacing the International League in triples with 29, the Indians have only slugged two this month through 16 games. Indy has led the IL in triples in the months April and June, while tying for the second-most three-baggers in May with Omaha. Their two triples are the second-lowest total this month - tying six other teams. Chris Owings and Liover Peguero are the lone Indians batters to have tripled this month. Nick Gonzales leads the team with five triples this season. Indianapolis ranks tied for 12th in triples in all of professional baseball alongside Pittsburgh affiliate High-A Greensboro.

CAPRA RAKES: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in eight games in July, hitting .500 (12-for-24) with eight runs scored, four doubles, a home run, seven RBI and a 1.363 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two in his last 13 games with Indianapolis. On Sunday, he finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, three RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old is hitting .349 (30-for-86) with seven doubles, two home runs, 22 RBI and 20 walks to just 15 strikeouts in 29 games with Indianapolis.

BASE ON BALLS: The Indianapolis Indians are one of two teams in all of professional baseball to have drawn at least one walk in every game this season. Indy has a 93-game walk streak - which is the second-most behind Triple-A Reno (94). Ryan Vilade leads the team in walks with 47, followed by Aaron Shackelford (43) and Endy RodrÌguez (36).

SELBY IN JULY: Colin Selby has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings over six relief appearances in July. He has 0.45 WHIP this month, allowing just two hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Ten of his last 15 outs were recorded via strikeout. The 25-year-old is 4-for-5 in save opportunities and has a 3.29 ERA (10er/27.1ip) in 25 games this season.

TONIGHT: The Indians and I-Cubs continue their six-game set tonight at Principal Park on Saturday night at 7:08 PM ET. This week is the team's third matchup of the season and second at Iowa. The teams split their first six-game series at Victory Field from May 16-21. In their most recent matchup, Iowa took five of six from June 13-18 at Iowa. The Indians have won the last two matchups to even the series at two apiece. Tonight, right-hander Jared Jones (2-1, 5.18) will take the hill for the Indians against Iowa's right-hander Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 1.80). On June 20 (2), Wesneski tossed 5.0 no-hit innings against Indy with four walks and five strikeouts. Wesneski's first career start against Indy came on Aug. 19, 2022 at Victory Field, tossing 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit with five punchouts.

MR. JONES: Right-hander Jared Jones will take the bump for Indianapolis in his sixth appearances (fifth start) of the season at the Triple-A level. Jones has earned wins in each of his last two appearances, going 2-0 while allowing four runs in 9.0 innings with 13 strikeouts compared to just two walks. His last outing came on July 16 at Omaha, he tossed 5.0 innings while surrendering three runs on six hits with six strikeouts. He paces the Indians pitching staff in strikeouts in the month of July with 21 and has punched out a team-high 30 batters since being promoted to Indy from Double-A Altoona on June 20. Tonight will be Jones' first career start against Iowa. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 10 rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 2000: On a Saturday night at Victory Field against Columbus, the Indians ushered in the largest crowd in stadium history as 16,168 fans made their way through the gates. Lyle Mouton hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI, but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 loss.

