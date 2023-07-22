SWB Game Notes - July 22

Worcester Red Sox (51-41, 12-5) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-47, 9-7)

Game 91 & 92 | Home Game 46 & 47 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, July 22, 2023 | First Pitch DH 4:05 PM G1

Game 1: Bullpen vs RHP Clayton Beeter (0-1, 4.11)

Game 2: LHP Rio Gomez (0-3, 4.68) vs Bullpen

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 153 this season. Worcester has totaled 137 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 137, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 184. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one, while six players are in double digits.

BAUERS BOMB: Last night on a Major League rehab assignment, Jake Bauers hit a game-tying home run for his 10th with the RailRiders. He also doubled and stole a base. The lefty played seven innings in center field. Before being placed on the Injured List, Bauers played 49 games with New York with 30 hits including seven homers.

SCORING SUCCESS: The best offensive innings for the RailRiders are the fifth and eighth frames where they have scored 72 runs in each. In the second half the team has a plus 33 run differential and have scored 49 more runs than their counterparts in total. Opponents have plated the most offense against them in the second inning with 63 runs.

AUSTIN ARRIVES: Yankees #2 prospect Austin Wells received the call up to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre today. After beginning the season on the injured list with a rib fracture, he played five games of rehab in Tampa before reporting to Somerset. In Double-A, he played in 58 games for a .237 average with 54 hits. The lefty has 14 doubles and 11 homers with a team-high 50 runs batted in.

SEVENTH MONTH STRONG: Andres Chaparro is off to a stellar start in the month of July. He has played a team-high thirteen games with a .346 batting average. The righty has totaled 18 hits, including five doubles and three home runs. He has batted in 18 runs and scored ten of his own. Chaparro is looking to build back up after a tough month of June where he batted .193 in 24 games.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A with at least one hit in all ten games he has played in. He has also had four of multi-hit and five multi-RBI. Pereira has batted in 11 runs and scored 11 on 16 hits. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb making his debut last night. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

