Knights Fall to Redbirds 8-4 on Saturday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Saturday night, the Knights fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-4 in front of a crowd of 9,255 at Truist Field. With the loss, Charlotte fell to 3-16 in the second half.

The Knights fell 1-0 in the first inning. Still, Charlotte answered back in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single from outfielder Tyler Neslony bringing in infielder Nate Mondou to tie it 1-1.

In the fifth inning, the Knights brought in the leading run with infielder Yolbert Sánchez knocking in outfielder Kean Wong after he stole second base to put Charlotte ahead 2-1. After a four-run seventh inning, the Redbirds reclaimed their early lead and stuck Ben Holmes with the loss after giving up four runs on four hits and one walk in 0.2 innings pitched.

The Knights bounced back in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run single from outfielder Clint Frazier to cut the lead to 5-4.

In the ninth inning, the Redbirds tacked on three runs to make it 8-4. In the bottom half of the frame, Charlotte scored one run on an RBI double from infielder Yoán Moncada to cut the lead to 8-5.

On the mound in his start, LHP Nate Fisher pitched well, throwing five innings, only giving up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four opposing batters. Out of the bullpen in his fifth appearance with the Knights, RHP Jordan Holloway threw a hitless inning of relief, only allowing one walk and getting a hold.

Mondou led the way going 2-4 at the plate with one run scored. After the strong showing in the batter's box, Mondou extends his hitting streak to an active team-leading seven games.

The Knights will finish the six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Sunday night in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live app. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. from Truist Field on Sunday.

