Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 vs. Durham

July 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Durham Bulls (9-10, 49-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-9, 44-48)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cooper Criswell (2-3, 5.51) vs. LHP Anthony Banda (0-1, 7.50)

CAUSE I'M BALLIN': The Rochester Red Wings took down the Durham Bulls, 5-1, yesterday to earn their second-straight win and take a 3-1 series lead...this marked the first time since 5/30-31/2018 that the Wings won back-to-back games against the Bulls...DH MATT ADAMS collected his 12th home run of the season, a team-leading eighth solo shot that snapped a 16-game drought without a long ball, his longest streak since 2021...RHP JOAN ADON worked his second-straight quality start in the win, fanning six batters in his first start with Rochester since 6/30, while RHP ANDRES MACHADO collected his first save since 4/28 after tossing 1.2 perfect innings...LHP ANTHONY BANDA will start on the mound for the Wings today against RHP Cooper Criswell as Rochester vies for their first series win since 6/13-18 against SWB.

ADAM BOMB: DH MATT ADAMS launched his 12th homer of the year, coming off the bat at 103.9 MPH as part of his 2-for-4 night...this marked his first homer since 6/24 against Omaha...of his 12 long balls, eight of them have been solo shots, the most on the team...Adams and TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (14) are the only Red Wings with double-digit home runs this season...

12 home runs is his most in a season at the Triple-A level since he logged 18 in 2012 with Memphis.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a third-inning single last night as part of a 1-for-4 day at the plate...the lefty has now reached safely in 22 of his 23 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .542 slugging percentage and .927 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17.

DEREK DON'T CHILL: CF DEREK HILL went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the win, marking his ninth RBI in six games since returning from the All-Star break...the righty leads the team with a .500 batting average (13-for-26), three triples and nine RBI over that span...

Hill now ranks third on the team in RBI with 40, behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (54) and JAKE ALU (42).

The Iowa native has now recorded a hit in eight-straight games, marking the second-longest active hitting streak on the team, behind only DARREN BAKER (13).

ADON ZONE: RHP JOAN ADON, making his first start with the Wings since 6/30, worked 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits in last night's contest, while striking out six and walking three to earn the win...this marked his team-leading fifth quality start of the season, and sixth consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings pitched in Triple-A, his longest streak since 5/22-6/23/2021 with High-A Wilmington...after allowing a leadoff single, Adon did not allow a hit to the next 18 batters...

The Dominican Republic native leads all Wings pitchers with 82.2 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts this season.

This marked the first time since 5/27-28 at TOL that Wings' starters have collected a win in back-to-back games.

THAT'S BASEBALL, SUZYN: Rochester's pitching staff combined to allow just four hits in last night's win, the fewest they've allowed in a win since 5/14 against WOR...RHP JOAN ADON allowed just two hits through 6.0 innings of work, and RHP DANIEL MENGDEN and LHP TIM CATE allowed one apiece...RHP ANDRES MACHADO logged 1.2 perfect innings to secure the save, his third of the year with Rochester and first since 4/28 vs. STP...

Rochester has now won back-to-back games against Durham for the first time since 5/30-31/2018.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 15 games (since 7/3-G1) after picking up a walk as part of his 0-for-3 night...the lefty ranks second on the team in free passes this season with 37, one behind RICHIE MARTIN...over the span of his streak, Blankenhorn is hitting .339 (19-for-56) with 10 walks and has reached base at a .439 clip...

His on-base percentage (.439) ranks 19th among International League hitters since the start of his streak.

DUNN DUNN DUNN!: 3B JACK DUNN finished the night with a 1-for-3 line, including his second RBI with Rochester, first since 4/12, and first go-ahead RBI since 5/14 with Double-A Harrisburg...since being transferred to Rochester on 7/15, Dunn has hit .308 (4-for-13).

Rochester holds a .269 (45-for-167) batting average with runners in scoring position this month, their best average in a month since September 2022 (.280, 59-for-211).

International League Stories from July 22, 2023

