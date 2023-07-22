RailRiders Split Saturday Doubleheader with Red Sox

July 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split Saturday's two games with the Worcester Red Sox winning the continuation of Friday's game 8-3, before falling in the nightcap 9-2.

The RailRiders plated two in the bottom of the first. MLB rehabber Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and fellow rehabber Jake Bauers singled. Allen came around on a wild pitch from Shane Drohan. Bauers scored on a bases-loaded catcher's interference and at the end of the first, SWB held a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck again in the bottom of the third. With a runner on after an infield single from Austin Wells, Carlos Narvaez launched two-run homer 413 feet to centerfield. Narvaez's eighth long ball of the season gave the RailRiders a 4-0 lead.

Before the top of the fourth inning a lighting issue caused a suspension in Friday night's game. The contest would resume at 4:05 P.M. on Saturday.

Worcester would tally one in the top of the seventh when Nick Sogard singled in Ronaldo Hernandez.

The RailRiders brought in four more in the bottom of the eighth. An Andres Chaparro solo shot, his 19th home run of the season, would start the scoring.

A trio of walks loaded the bases and Michael Hermosillo was hit by a pitch scoring a run. Still in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded, Everson Pereira singled in two more to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and SWB's lead to 8-1.

Ceddanne Rafaela homered with a runner on in the top of the ninth, but the rally attempt from Worcester stalled there. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would hold on to win 8-3.

Will Warren got the start tossing three scoreless innings with just two hits and five fanned before the game was halted. After the game's resumption, Clayton Beeter (W, 1-1) pitched four frames giving up just a run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Shane Drohan (L, 2-4) got the start for Worcester going three innings and giving up four runs on four hits.

The second game of Saturday's doubleheader kicked off with a pair of singles from Worcester to put two on. Bobby Dalbec singled in Nick Sogard to give the Red Sox an early lead.

Worcester scored four more in the top of the third. Ryan Fitzgerald doubled to plate two and Niko Kavadas hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0 Red Sox.

Rodolfo Durán hit his first triple of the season in the bottom of the fourth and scored on a wild pitch to break up the shutout for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jake Bauers mashed a solo shot into right field to trim SWB's deficit to 5-2.

The Red Sox pulled further ahead in the top of the sixth after Rafaela drove in two on a double. Wilyer Abreu walked and both he and Rafaela scored on an error.

Kavadas doubled in the top of the seventh and Daniel Palka singled him in. Worcester would take a 10-2 lead and the score would hold from there.

Deivi García (L, 2-2) got the start in a bullpen game allowing a run in 1.2 innings of work with three strikeouts.

Rio Gomez started for Worcester pitching three innings without allowing a run and striking out three. Chase Shugart (W, 4-1) got the win going 1.2 innings with two runs given up on three hits and three strikeouts. Andrews Nunez (S, 1) pitched two and a third for the save.

Sunday afternoon's series finale between Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is scheduled for a 1:05 P.M. For more information on the series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.