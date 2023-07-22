Winn Continues to Shine as Redbirds Defeat Knights, Climb Above .500
July 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights with an 8-4 win at Truist Park on Saturday night.
The top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization continued his phenomenal series in the win. Shortstop Masyn Winn added a 2-for-5 night with two runs scored, two RBI, his 13th home run of the season and a double. The right-handed hitter is batting .388 in the month of July with five home runs and 21 RBI.
Second baseman Nick Dunn and first baseman Juan Yepez each recorded a three-hit game. Yepez provided a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Dunn added an RBI. In total, four Redbirds posted multi-hit efforts.
Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings pitched. The left-handed hitter struck out five batters and walked three.
The Redbirds (48-47) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 25 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.
