Winn Continues to Shine as Redbirds Defeat Knights, Climb Above .500

July 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights with an 8-4 win at Truist Park on Saturday night.

The top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization continued his phenomenal series in the win. Shortstop Masyn Winn added a 2-for-5 night with two runs scored, two RBI, his 13th home run of the season and a double. The right-handed hitter is batting .388 in the month of July with five home runs and 21 RBI.

Second baseman Nick Dunn and first baseman Juan Yepez each recorded a three-hit game. Yepez provided a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Dunn added an RBI. In total, four Redbirds posted multi-hit efforts.

Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings pitched. The left-handed hitter struck out five batters and walked three.

The Redbirds (48-47) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 25 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.