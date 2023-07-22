Bulls Topple Red Wings 7-3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Bulls designated hitter Curtis Mead knocked an RBI double, third baseman Austin Shenton recorded a 2 RBI double and second baseman Osleivis Basabe mashed his 46th run of the in Durham's 7-3 victory over Rochester on Saturday night at Innovative Field.

Mead started the Bulls off with an RBI double in the first, before he scored on a sacrifice bunt. RF Ruben Cardenas extended the Durham's lead to 3-0 in the next frame, followed by Shenton's 2 RBI double. 1B Jonathan Aranda drove in a run in the eighth before Basabe's sacrifice fly solidified the win.

Durham starter Cooper Criswell (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) earned the victory, while Rochester starter Anthony Banda (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm ET. LHP Jacob Lopez is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while the Red Wings starter is to be announced.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 25 for a six-game homestand versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

