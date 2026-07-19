7.18.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Tommy McNamara recorded a goal and assist to lead Brooklyn FC to a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium on Saturday night as the visitors rallied from going down by a pair of goals inside the opening 10 minutes to claim a point in the first meeting between the expansion sides.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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