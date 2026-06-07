6.6.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Sebastian Cruz recorded a goal and assist as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 2-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, clinching a place in the Quarterfinals for the visitors as they extended their undefeated streak to 14 games across all competitions to start the 2026 season.
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