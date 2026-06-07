6.6.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Sebastian Cruz recorded a goal and assist as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 2-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, clinching a place in the Quarterfinals for the visitors as they extended their undefeated streak to 14 games across all competitions to start the 2026 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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