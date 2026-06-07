6.6.2026: New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Niall Reid-Stephen scored late in the first half to launch a big second-half performance that guided New Mexico United to a 4-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park, keeping United alive in its bid to advance to the knockout stage.
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