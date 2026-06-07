6.6.2026: New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Niall Reid-Stephen scored late in the first half to launch a big second-half performance that guided New Mexico United to a 4-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park, keeping United alive in its bid to advance to the knockout stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.