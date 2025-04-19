5 Points for Alex Simmons as Albany Fights for the Postseason
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Alex Simmons scored 3 tonight in San Diego but it wasn't enough as the FireWolves fall to the Seals 11-10.
