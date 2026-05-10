5.9.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







JJ Williams scored a second-half equalizer as Rhode Island FC played to a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night as the visitors remained undefeated eight games into the new campaign after Pedro Dolabella opened the scoring in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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