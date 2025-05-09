5.9.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC YouTube Video







Rodrigo da Costa scored the only goal of the game while Jake McGuire recorded a five-save shutout as North Carolina FC earned a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at First Horizon Stadium, withstanding a late barrage of pressure from the visitors to earn a second consecutive win in league play.







