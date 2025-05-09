Sports stats



USL North Carolina FC

5.9.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video


Rodrigo da Costa scored the only goal of the game while Jake McGuire recorded a five-save shutout as North Carolina FC earned a 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at First Horizon Stadium, withstanding a late barrage of pressure from the visitors to earn a second consecutive win in league play.
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central