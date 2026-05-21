5.20.2026: New Mexico United vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Louis Perez scored the only goal of the game as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night to maintain their undefeated start to the season and extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to five points.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026
- Rowdies Claim Victory in First Trip to New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico
- Garden of the Goals - United Looks to Keep the Fun Going in the Springs
- Turn Back the Clock-New Mexico United Launches "Vintage" Kit
- ¡Bienvenido Miguel Herrera! New Mexico United to Host Liga MX Side Atlante FC in International Friendly
- Dust off Your Boots for a Chance at $1,500: New Mexico United and Rich Ford Team up for the Copa de la Plaza