5.20.2026: New Mexico United vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Louis Perez scored the only goal of the game as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night to maintain their undefeated start to the season and extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to five points.







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