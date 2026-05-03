5.2.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







A deflected shot by Brennan Creek in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time earned Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 3-3 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday night at Toyota Field after Alex Crognale had given the hosts the lead three minutes earlier in a back-and-forth contest between the Western Conference rivals.







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