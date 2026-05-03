5.2.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







A stunning strike by Jay Tee Kamara and a brace by Ollie Wright lifted Portland Hearts of Pine to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos at Fitzpatrick Stadium as Sebastian Guenzatti drew one back late for the visitors.







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