5.2.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
An early goal from Tumi Moshobane and an own goal by Omar Tapia secured a second-straight USL League One win for Athletic Club Boise over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC despite a second-half strike from Omar Hernández to make it 2-1 at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.
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