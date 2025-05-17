5.17.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Rhode Island FC stretches league unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches with 3-0 victory against 10-man Tampa Bay Rowdies side at Al Lang Stadium, as Clay Holstad scored the winner in first-half stoppage time before Zach Herivaux scored against his former club and Noah Fuson bagged his first of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.