Sports stats



USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

5.17.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video


Rhode Island FC stretches league unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches with 3-0 victory against 10-man Tampa Bay Rowdies side at Al Lang Stadium, as Clay Holstad scored the winner in first-half stoppage time before Zach Herivaux scored against his former club and Noah Fuson bagged his first of the season.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central