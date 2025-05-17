5.17.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Rhode Island FC stretches league unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches with 3-0 victory against 10-man Tampa Bay Rowdies side at Al Lang Stadium, as Clay Holstad scored the winner in first-half stoppage time before Zach Herivaux scored against his former club and Noah Fuson bagged his first of the season.
Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
