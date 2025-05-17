Sports stats



USL Hartford Athletic

5.17.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic, Louisville City FC finish level after 1-1 draw at Trinity Health Stadium, as Phillip Goodrum's 39th-minute opener is answered by Kyle Edwards' 88th-minute equalizer for the hosts.
