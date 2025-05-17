5.17.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic, Louisville City FC finish level after 1-1 draw at Trinity Health Stadium, as Phillip Goodrum's 39th-minute opener is answered by Kyle Edwards' 88th-minute equalizer for the hosts.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Run to Four with 3-0 Win over Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- FC Tulsa Head to Kentucky to Take on USL Championship Newcomers Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Bodie Ford - New Mexico United
- LouCity Opponent Eintracht Frankfurt Qualifies for UEFA Champions League - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Athletic Look to Pick up Win against Unbeaten Louisville
- Hartford Keeps Third Clean Sheet in a Row at Home, Draws Detroit 0-0
- Win Streak Halted as Hartford Falls to Charleston
- Hartford Head to Charleston on Two Game Win Streak
- Hartford Athletic Announces Intent to Join USL W League in 2026