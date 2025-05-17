5.17.2025: Charleston Battery vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Charleston Battery extends winning streak to six consecutive matches, defeats San Antonio FC for first time in club history, as Cal Jennings' second brace of the season, Johnny Klein's first Charleston goal leads Battery to 4-0 victory at Patriots Point.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

