5.17.2025: Charleston Battery vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Charleston Battery extends winning streak to six consecutive matches, defeats San Antonio FC for first time in club history, as Cal Jennings' second brace of the season, Johnny Klein's first Charleston goal leads Battery to 4-0 victory at Patriots Point.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
