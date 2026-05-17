5.16.2026: Fort Wayne FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Indy Eleven won the penalty shootout to earn the extra point against Fort Wayne FC after playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation as Aodhan Quinn and Bruno Rendón scored for the visitors while Taig Healy and Jack Thomas scored for the hosts at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in Group 4 play of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.