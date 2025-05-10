5.10.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Louisville City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC played to a 0-0 draw at Lynn Family Stadium as LouCity remained undefeated in the 2025 regular season but saw their 12-game home regular season winning streak come to an end.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

