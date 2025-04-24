4.23.2025: New Mexico United vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ousman Jabang scored the only goal as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Isotopes Park to move into first place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with its fifth win in six games to start the campaign.
