4.19.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Jearl Margaritha and Damian Rivera scored either side of halftime as Remi Cabral notched a pair of assist as Phoenix Rising FC earned a 2-2 draw with Sacramento Republic FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after Juan Herrera and Dominick Wanner had scored for the visitors.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.