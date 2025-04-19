4.19.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his sixth goal of the season with eight minutes to go as Loudoun United FC took a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Segra Field, earning Loudoun's sixth win out of seven to start the season and just its second against the Hounds in club history.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.