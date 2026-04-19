4.18.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic and Loudoun United FC played to a 0-0 draw at Trinity Health Stadium as TJ Presthus' late chance for the hosts hit the crossbar marking the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
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