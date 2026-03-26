3.25.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Mason Tunbridge and Arney Rocha each recorded a goal and assist as Miami FC rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 4-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium as Rocha, Alessandro Milesi, and Mathieu Ndongo all found the net in the second half.
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00:00:00 - by Sporting JAX 00:00:05 - by Miami FC 00:00:11 - Pass by Antonio Gomez 00:00:20 - Goal by Kieran Sadlier 00:00:58 - Goal by Mason Tunbridge 00:01:28 - Penalty Received by Dida Armstrong 00:01:52 - Short Goal by Kieran Sadlier 00:02:09 - Shot by Mathieu Ndongo 00:02:42 - Shot by Kieran Sadlier 00:03:04 - End Period by Sporting JAX 00:03:13 - Start Period by Sporting JAX 00:03:25 - Cross by Mason Tunbridge 00:03:32 - Shot by Arney Rocha 00:03:47 - Goal by Alessandro Milesi 00:04:26 - Penalty Received by Arney Rocha 00:04:58 - Short Goal by Arney Rocha 00:05:15 - Defensive act by Angelo Calfo 00:05:43 - Shot by Arney Rocha 00:05:55 - Shot by Mathieu Ndongo 00:06:09 - Shot by Rafferty Pedder 00:06:31 - Goal by Mathieu Ndongo 00:07:13 - Shot by Jacob Evans 00:07:25 - Shot by Antonio Gomez 00:07:46 - End Match by Miami FC
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