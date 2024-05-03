2024 Fireflies Kids Club Membership On-Sale Now

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that 2024 Kids Club Memberships, presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge, are now available for purchase.

Each Kids Club Membership includes a free lawn ticket to every Fireflies home game, 20 tickets to the SCU Kids Zone every game, invites to kids-club only events scheduled throughout the calendar year as well as discounts for Fireflies Summer Camps and birthday parties. The Fireflies Kids Club is open to all children 12 and under and is available for just $40 for the season.

For the first time, the Kids Club Membership will now be purchased through the FanRally Platform, a user friendly webpage that allows for easier claiming of tickets and purchase of additional tickets for parents and guests.

Fans can purchase their 2024 Kids Club membership online.

The Fireflies return home April 23 for a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. Friday, April 26 will be the inaugural Carolina Grits game at Segra Park. We're celebrating with a Grits bobble spoon giveaway. Get your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

