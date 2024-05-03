Delmarva Wins Second Straight over Fayetteville

May 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-19) earned back-to-back victories for the first time this season as they topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-10) by a score of 5-1 on Friday night.

On a cold night, the offense came out hot for Delmarva as they jumped out to a first-inning lead on back-to-back RBI singles by Angel Tejada and Maxwell Costes, giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.

They'd strike again in the second as a stolen base by Alfredo Velasquez forced a throwing error, allowing him to score, extending the lead to 3-0.

Starting pitcher, Michael Forret, brought his a-game once again for the Shorebirds as he tossed four shutout innings, striking out seven while allowing just one hit.

Riley Cooper entered for him in the fifth and the left-hander continued his strong start to the season by keeping the Woodpeckers scoreless through his first three innings with five strikeouts.

The offense gave Cooper more run support in the seventh as Angel Tejada scored Aron Estrada with a sacrifice fly. Maxwell Costes grabbed his second RBI of the game moments later on a run-scoring single to left, upping the Delmarva lead to 5-0.

Fayetteville broke the shutout in the eighth on a solo home run by Kenni Gomez, making it 5-1.

Alejandro Mendez entered to get the final five outs for the Shorebirds, and it was mission accomplished for the right-hander who retired every batter he faced, clinching Delmarva's second straight win as they defeated the Woodpeckers 5-1.

Riley Cooper (1-0) earned his first professional win in relief with starting pitcher Julio Marte (0-1) taking the loss for Fayetteville.

Angel Tejada and Maxwell Costes paced the Shorebirds with 2 RBIs each, but the story for Delmarva's offense was their speed as they stole a season-high ten bases without getting caught. Alfredo Velasquez led the group with three steals, with Aron Estrada and Thomas Sosa nabbing two.

Delmarva will go for the series lead on Saturday as Nestor German toes the slab versus Jackson Nezuh for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.