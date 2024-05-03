Shorebirds Welcome Community Bank Delaware as New Banking Partner

May 3, 2024

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce Community Bank Delaware is the new Banking Partner of the Delmarva Shorebirds! The 2024 season will make the first season of the new multi-year partnership between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Community Bank Delaware.

"We are thrilled to partner with Community Bank Delaware to utilize all of their services and technology to grow the Shorebirds organization at the ballpark and in the community," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Community Bank Delaware shares similar values as the Shorebirds in putting our Delmarva community first and working side by side to enhance the everyday life of people here on Delmarva."

Community Bank Delaware is based out of Delaware where in July of 2006, a group of local men and women started the bank to serve the needs of people in our community. Community Bank Delaware is focused on building and maintaining community loyalty through sharing their resources with those in need in our service area!

"All of us at Community Bank Delaware are excited to be working with the Shorebirds," said Community Bank Delaware President Jack Riddle. "They are a community minded baseball organization that brings world class baseball and fun to the Eastern Shore. At Community Bank Delaware we are all about Community and so are the Shorebirds. Hope to see you at the ballpark."

