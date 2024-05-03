Walk-off Walk Seals Lengthy Comeback for GreenJackets in 6-5 Victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Facing a five-run deficit in the 6th inning, and battling a starter seemingly on cruise control, the GreenJackets came back from the brink to shock the RiverDogs with a 6-5 walk-off victory. It was the second walkoff of the year, and first in regulation.

Charleston took control of the game early against starter Garrett Baumann, who allowed a career high 5 runs (4 earned) in 4.2 valiant innings. Baumann struggled to stay out of the big part of the zone and allowed seven hits in his effort, scattering a pair of multi-run innings. Charleston tagged the young righty for three in the 3rd, thanks to a trio of hits and a key error on a catcher's interference call. The RiverDogs added two more in the 5th to chase Baumann and further dig a hole for the offense.

Through five innings, Charleston starter Owen Wild was sailing smoothly, allowing four hits and no runs in his effort. His luck took a turn for the worse in the 6th, as Augusta found a rhythm in their 3rd time through the order. Jace Grady singled and Luis Sanchez worked a walk, setting the stage for Drew Compton, who crushed a three-run homer over the TaxSlayer Terrace and into the Savannah River to make it a two-run game. Reliever Engert Garcia allowed two men aboard, but Kade Kern was cut down trying to score on a great throw from Angel Mateo to stop the rally. Augusta added one more in the 7th with a Compton single, setting the stage down the stretch.

Zach Austin and Luis Vargas did their part out of the pen, refusing to allow a run behind Baumann to give the offense a chance late. Augusta put the tying run in scoring position in both the 7th ang 8th, but still trailed by a run entering the 9th after Seth Chavez came in to hold the line.

The GreenJackets' game-winning rally began against Adam Boucher in the 9th with a Jace Grady walk to put the tying run aboard. Luis Sanchez battled to a full count, and then roped a triple inches past the glove of the diving first baseman Tre' Morgan, scoring Grady and tying the game. A pair of walks loaded the bases with one out, and Robert Gonzalez stepped up to be the hero. Gonzalez fought to a 3-2 count, and on the 7th pitch of the at bat, took a slider high from Boucher to send the home crowd out happily.

Vargas got the win with three hitless innings of relief, while Boucher took his second loss and third blown save of the season. Augusta is now 12-13 on the year, while the RiverDogs slide to 10-14. The two sides will go toe to toe at 6:05 tomorrow night, as the GreenJackets celebrate May the 4th by hosting Star Wars Night with one of a kind Darth Vader jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit the North Augusta Miracle League Field Project in conjunction with the RECing Crew.

