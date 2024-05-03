Hillcats Suffer Loss To Kannapolisks

Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats were routed by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night by a score of 12-6.

Lynchburg surrendered seven runs in the fourth inning and could never recover. They would get as close as four runs at one point but could not break through against the Kannapolis pitching staff.

Manuel Mejias would open the scoring for the Hillcats as he picked up an RBI single in the second inning.

The fourth would unravel on Lynchburg as they would surrender seven runs during the inning. The frame would be capped off by a Ryan Galanie single that would drive home three runs as Lynchburg threw the ball around the field. The sixth was more of the same as three more would score for Kannapolis making it a 10-1 game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lynchburg would strike again, tacking on four. Juan Benjamin would drive home two as he would single to right. Jose Pastrano would walk with the bases loaded before Tommy Hawke would plate an RBI of his own on a liner to left field.

One inning later, Mejias would pick up his second RBI on the day as he would drive a single up the middle to plate Esteban Gonzalez. However, after pulling their pitcher with two outs in the ninth, Lynchburg would surrender back-to-back home runs to put the game out of reach.

Lynchburg and Kannapolis will battle again on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

