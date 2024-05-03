Columbia Downs Mudcats, 9-1

May 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies took advantage of eight walks and five hit batters en route to a 9-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Leading by a run in the fourth, Columbia (13-11) had the first five men of the frame reach thanks to a trio of walks and a hit batter. Milo Rushford highlighted the inning with a two-run opposite field double to give the Fireflies a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Carolina (18-7) scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single by David Garcia which scored Luis Castillo who doubled earlier in the inning.

The Fireflies added three more runs in the fifth with Rushford coming through with another two-run double and extend the lead to the final 9-1 margin.

Ethan Bosacker (W, 2-1) was dominate out of the Columbia bullpen, working the final five innings of the game and allowing just two base runners. Josh Knoth (0-2) was hung with the loss for Carolina giving up just one run and two hits over three innings of work.

Carolina and Columbia continue their series on Saturday inside Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 5:00. Right hander Yorman Galindez (0-0, 2.08) gets the start for the Mudcats while the Fireflies counter with righty Logan Martin (0-0, 6.23). Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

