Pimentel Wins Carolina League Player of the Month

May 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat infielder Brandon Pimentel has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, Major League Baseball announced today. He becomes the first position player in FredNat history to be named Player of the Month.

The 23-year-old undrafted free agent from El Paso, TX put up monster numbers in April, his first month in full-season professional baseball. He hit .351 with an OPS of .993, and drove in a whopping 33 runs, which is tied for the most at all levels of Minor League Baseball including Triple-A, which has played an extra week of games. No Major League player drove in 33 runs in a single month in the 2023 season.

Pimentel set a single-game franchise record with 8 RBI early in the season, and he's hit two grand slams already this year, which is more than any other player in Major League or Minor League Baseball. He leads the Carolina League in RBI, extra-base hits and doubles, and is second in total bases and hits.

Pimentel and the FredNats continue the six-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks tonight at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

