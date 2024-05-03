Wilkinson Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for April

May 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats left-handed pitcher, Matt Wilkinson, was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for April, Major League Baseball announced today.

The 10th round draft pick of the Cleveland Guardians in 2023 has opened the season on a tear. In the month of April, Wilkinson went 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA over the course of four starts. In his strongest outing, he went six innings of no-hit, shutout baseball, while striking out 15 Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

He led the Minors in two categories: strikeouts (41) and average against (.091). He also leads the Carolina League in innings pitched, ERA, and WHIP.

Earlier this season, he was named Pitcher of the Week in the Carolina League on April 29th after his performance against the Pelicans. He is one of two players to have received a weekly league award this season, Ralphy Velazquez won the award for Player of the Week from the week of April 8-14.

Wilkinson, drafted out of Central Arizona Junior College, is originally from Canada. Going by the nickname "Tugboat", Wilkinson has won over the hearts of fans in Lynchburg and across the country.

