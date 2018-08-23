11-1, Ain't That Fun?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones (56-32) dodged rain drops Thursday evening and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (36-54) with a double-digit margin of victory. The T-Bones bats were hot, as was starting pitching from LHP Adam Bleday, who had a quality start, working six innings, giving up no runs, striking out four and allowing only three hits.

The assault on the Canadians started early. In the T-Bones half of the first, Ryan Brett led off with a single up the middle and later stole second. Colin Walsh followed with a single to left and advanced to second on the throw, which put runners in scoring position. With two outs, Noah Perio Jr. lined a double to right field, scoring Brett and Walsh to put the T-Bones up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Anthony Phillips singled to left, Ryan Brett lined a screaming shot to left that bounced off the wall for a double, then Mason Davis walked to load the bases. Todd Cunningham followed with a well-hit ball deep to left that bounced off the wall and cleared the bases, scoring Brett, Davis and Phillips, and boosting KC's lead to 5-0.

Next inning, more runs thanks to back-to-back RBIs deep in the order. Noah Perio Jr. reached base with a lead-off single, then Alay Lago hit a screaming one-hopper down the first base line for a double that brought home Perio Jr. and made it 6-0 KC. Anthony Phillips followed up with a single that scored Lago and made it 7-0 T-Bones.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mason Davis led off with a double to left field, Todd Cunningham walked, and Noah Perio Jr. walked to load the bases. With only one out, Adrian Nieto lined up the middle to score Davis from third and make it 8-0 KC. With a T-Bone still on every bag, Keith Curcio hit a bases-clearing double to right field making it 11-0 Kansas City.

The T-Bones were close to a shut-out that would have tied their largest margin of victory this season, but an error by shortstop Anthony Phillips allowed Winnipeg to score a run.

Reliever Pasquale Mazzaccoli retired the next two batters to end the game and KC won it 11-1. Adam Bleday (2-1) racked up the win and Mitchell Lambson (8-5) got the loss.

