Goldeyes Downed by T-Bones

August 23, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 11-1 to the Kansas City T-Bones at T-Bones Stadium on Thursday night.

Ryan Brett led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. After Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson retired the next two batters, Brett stole second base and advanced to third on a single through the left side by Colin Walsh. Walsh moved up to second when the throw from left came through to the plate. Noah Perio Jr. then lined a single to right that scored Brett and Walsh to give the T-Bones an early 2-0 lead.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the fourth, Kansas City loaded the bases on a single from Anthony Phillips, a double from Brett, and a walk to Mason Davis. Todd Cunningham then cleared the bases with a three-run double down the left field line.

Alay Lago doubled home Perio with two outs in the fifth, and the T-Bones extended the lead to 7-0 on a single to centre from Phillips.

Kansas City scored four times in the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Adrian Nieto lined a single to centre that plated Davis. Keith Curcio doubled to right-centre to empty the bases.

Winnipeg's lone run came in the top of the ninth. Tucker Nathans led off with a double to centre and took third on a single to left from Jordan Ebert. Nathans scored when Andrew Sohn reached on an error by Phillips at shortstop.

T-Bones' starter Adam Bleday (2-1) picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on three hits. Bleday walked one and struck out four.

Lambson (8-5) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits over five innings. Lambson walked three and struck out four.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Alex Boshers (3-10, 5.35) takes on right-hander and British Columbia native Jared Mortensen (4-5, 3.99). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 27th when they host the St. Paul Saints. Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca/Goldeyes, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

For information regarding Winnipeg Goldeyes' season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

