AirHogs Offense Struggles in Opener vs. Wichita

August 23, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs fell in the opener of their three-game set with the Wichita Wingnuts 4-1 Thursday at AirHogs Stadium. Greg Golson finished with two hits, including a triple, and a run scored.

Cody White (0-4) got the start for the AirHogs and went five innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks. He struck out four and took the loss after allowing three tallies over the first four innings.

Golson helped to erase a 1-0 first inning deficit with a two-out triple vs. Wichita starter Tyler Kane. He scored shortly thereafter on a wild pitch to make it 1-1.

Wichita reassumed the advantage on an RBI single from Chase Simpson in the third and refused to relinquish the edge. Texas managed just six hits (two by Golson and two by Ni Ziyang) over nine innings vs. Kane (6-3), Scott Kuzminsky and Daniel Tillman. Tillman earned his Association-best 26th save with a scoreless ninth.

Pitching on his 26th birthday, Kane wove seven innings of one-run ball before giving way to the bullpen. Wichita gave him enough support (11 total hits) with the bats to get the win but also left 15 aboard. Leo Vargas paced the Wingnuts with three hits.

AirHog hurlers struck out 12 in the game. Su Guangyao struck out four over two innings, and fellow relievers Tu Jialun and Dong Zezhi added a pair apiece. The loss dropped the AirHogs to 0-11 vs. Wichita this season.

The AirHogs (24-65) continue the three-game home set vs. the Wingnuts (55-35) Friday at 7:05. RHP Zhang Haonan (0-2, 8.71 ERA) is expected to start for Texas. RHP Travis Banwart (6-4, 2.47 ERA) is expected to start for the Wingnuts.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles remain in town through Saturday. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets for all AirHogs home games. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs. Media inquiries: jzanaboni@texasairhogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.