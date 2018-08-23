Kane Helps Wichita Sneak Past AirHogs

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. - Seven excellent innings from Tyler Kane on his 26th birthday made up the lion's share of a strong pitching performance, as the Wichita Wingnuts clipped the Texas AirHogs 4-1 on Thursday night at AirHogs Stadium.

The only run that Kane (6-3) allowed on the night came in the first, when former Major Leaguer Greg Golson smacked a two-out triple and came in to score on a wild pitch. Otherwise Kane was brilliant, tossing up six straight scoreless innings with the help of three strikeouts and a pair of double plays. The righty walked just two and surrendered only five hits on the evening.

Wichita (55-35) struck first with a two-out run in the first, as Tony Thomas beat out an infield single to score Logan Watkins for a 1-0 lead. After Texas (24-65) equalized in the bottom of the inning, the Wingnuts snatched the lead right back when Angel Reyes doubled and came home to score on an RBI single from Chase Simpson.

The Wingnuts doubled their advantage in the fourth. Leo Vargas led off with a double, then raced to the plate when Watkins' bunt was thrown away by Texas starter Cody White (0-4). The lead grew to 4-1 in the seventh, as Logan Trowbridge tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick Rotola.

Scott Kuzminsky delivered a clean eighth inning with two strikeouts, then Daniel Tillman nailed down the save in the ninth with two more punchouts. It was the league-leading 26th save of the year for Tillman, putting him just one behind Josh Dew's franchise record of 27, set back in the 2013 season.

Wichita's offense drew seven walks and stole five bases, but tied a season high with 15 runners left on base. They struck out 12 times on the evening, stranding at least one runner in every inning but the seventh.

The Wingnuts and AirHogs continue their series on Friday night. Travis Banwart (6-4, 2.47) gets the ball for Wichita, while Texas will counter with fellow righty Zhang Haonan (0-2, 8.71). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

