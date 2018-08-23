American Association Game Recaps

Lincoln 2, Cleburne 0 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Austin Robichaux threw a complete-game one-hitter as the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Cleburne Railroaders 2-0.

Robichaux needed just 102 pitches to finish off the Railroaders and 67 of them went for strikes. He faced 30 batters on the night and only one, 2B Trevor Sealey with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, recorded a hit. Robichaux retired nine batters via strikeout and did not issue a walk. Two batters were hit by a pitch.

Offensively, 1B Jamey Smart (2-for-4) hit an RBI single in the sixth and 2B Cesar Valera scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 5 - Box Score

After a strong start, the Sioux Falls Canaries held off a late rally from the Sioux City Explorers to claim a 6-5 win.

The Canaries took the lead when 3B Patrick Fiala (3-for-4) singled home C Maxx Garrett (2-for-3) and then scored in the next at-bat when CF Jordan Smith (2-for-4) doubled in the top of the second inning. Sioux Falls added three more runs in the third as DH Jabari Henry hit an RBI single, 1B David Bergin (2-for-5) scored when Garrett reached on an error and Fiala singled home Henry.

C/RF Daniel Jackson drew one back for the Explorers in the fifth with a sac fly but Fiala singled home Bergin in the seventh to push the lead back to five runs. Jackson plated three more runs in the seventh with a bases-clearing double and LF Blake Schmit (3-for-3) added an RBI single in the eighth but the Canaries halted the rally there.

Wichita 4, Texas 1 - Box Score

After both teams scored in the first inning, the Wichita Wingnuts outscored the Texas AirHogs 3-0 in the final eight innings to claim a 4-1 win.

2B Logan Watkins scored the game-opening run on a single from DH Tony Thomas in the top of the first inning but DH Greg Golson (2-for-5) tied things up after tripling and then scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame. 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-4) edged the Wingnuts in front with an RBI single in the third and SS Leo Vargas (3-for-5) scored in the fourth as Watkins reached on an error.

C Logan Trowbridge capped the scoring for the evening as he tripled and then scored on a sac fly from LF Nick Rotola.

St. Paul 3, Chicago 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints won their fourth game in a row and maintained their one-game lead in the North Division with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Dogs.

C Justin O'Conner (2-for-3) scored to give the saints the lead in the top of the third inning as RF Max Murphy bounced out to short and the score line sat at 1-0 until the seventh when LF Nathaniel Maggio (2-for-4) scored when O'Conner singled. In the bottom of the frame, LF Tony Rosselli (3-for-4) scored on a SS Stephen Perez single but that would be the only Chicago run of the game.

SS Joey Wong added an insurance run for the Saints in the top of the ninth on a single from CF Kyle Barrett.

Gary SouthShore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3 (Game 1/9 Innings) - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats walked off on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-3 in the ninth inning of the firs game of a Thursday doubleheader that was only scheduled for seven innings.

The RedHawks scored all of their runs in the fifth inning after DH Chris Jacobs (2-for-4) hit a lead-off home run and C Quinn Irey (2-for-4) and R Tim Colwell added RBIs with a single and a sac fly, respectively. The RailCats scored their first run of the night in the second when DH Ronnie Mitchell scored as LF Tillman Pugh bounced out. They tied the score in the sixth when RF Colin Willis hit an RBI single and 3B Randy Santiesteban added a sac fly.

The score remained level until the bottom of the ninth inning when 1B Alex Crosby (2-for-4) hit a lead-off single and came around to score three batters later on a single from SS Andy DeJesus (3-for-5).

Gary SouthShore 3, Fargo-Moorhead 0 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats swept their Thursday doubleheader with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks by taking game two 3-0.

RF Colin Willis started the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. In the fourth, 1B Alex Crosby singled to center field to plate CF Tillman Pugh (2-for-3) and then later scored on a single from 3B Will Savage to push the lead to 3-0.

That proved to be enough as starting pitcher Peryton Sanderlin worked five scoreless innings to earn the win and relievers Mario Samuel and Myles Smith kept the RedHawks off the board in the final two innings.

Kansas City 11, Winnipeg 1 - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones racked up 16 hits and turned that into an 11-1 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday night.

All nine T-Bones had at least one hit in the game; six of them had more than one and of the three that didn't two of them had combined for six RBIs. Eight of the nine T-Bones in the lineup scored at least once. LF Ryan Brett had a team high three hits and scored twice while 3B Mason Davis, DH Colin Walsh, 1B Noah Perio Jr., 2B Alay Lago and SS Anthony Phillips each had two hits apiece.

CF Todd Cunningham and RF Keith Curcio each had three RBIs.

For the Goldeyes, SS Andrew Sohn had the lone RBI and DH Josh Romanski went 2-for-5.

