10.4.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Woobens Pacius scored a pair of goals while Danny Crisostomo and Manuel Arteaga also found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 4-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Al Lang Stadium to extend their undefeated streak to five games.

