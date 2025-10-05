10.4.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Amadou Dia and Taylor Davila scored either side of halftime as Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against rival Indy Eleven at Lynn Family Stadium to move within a point of claiming the USL Championship Players' Shield despite playing down a man for the final 18 minutes after goalkeeper Damian Las was sent off.







