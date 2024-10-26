10.26.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Manuel Arteaga and Cal Jennings each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies headed into the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs with a 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven at IMG Academy Soccer Stadium, ending a five-game winless streak.
