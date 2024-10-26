10.26.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Manuel Arteaga and Cal Jennings each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies headed into the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs with a 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven at IMG Academy Soccer Stadium, ending a five-game winless streak.

