Oalex Anderson's record-breaking goal clinches playoff berth for NCFC

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has clinched the 2024 USL Championship playoffs with a 2-1 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on Judgement Day Saturday night in front of 6,083 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The decisive goal was, fittingly, from Oalex Anderson as he set a new club record for goals across all competitions with his 36th in an NCFC shirt. The historic goal broke a 1-1 tie just before halftime for what would prove the winner.

With the win, NCFC secured the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference and will travel to top-seeded Louisville City FC for the opening round. The game will be Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas struck first, scoring in the 9' to temporarily quiet the buzzing home crowd. But the lead was short lived as NCFC captain Paco Craig leveled the game just three minutes later. A 12' corner kick got recycled to Louis Perez out wide and the Frenchman put the ball on a platter for Craig to head home.

Jake McGuire came up with multiple big saves to help secure the win, including an impressive save in the 75', flying off his line to deny the only true dangerous chance of the second half. There were several half-chances throughout the second half, but the halftime score held to full time to incite the celebration.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Bryce Washington, Lamar Batista; Rafa Mentzingen, Collin Martin, Louis Perez (Jacori Hayes - 86'), Ezra Armstrong (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 88'); Rodrigo Da Costa (Jaden Servania - 86'), Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson (Raheem Somersall - 90' + 6').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Daniel Navarro, Finn Sundstrom, Justin Malou, Raul Avalos

LV (4-3-3): Raiko Arozarena; Gennaro Nigro (Solomon Asante - 88'), Shawn Smart (Joseph-Claude Gyau - 56'), Grayson Doody, Joe Hafferty; Charlie Adams © (Dre Fortune - 69'), Jean-Claude Ngando, Ousman Jabang; Coleman Gannon (Christian Pinzon - 69'), Valentin Noël, Khori Bennett

Subs Not Used: Nicholas Ammeter, Elias Gartig, Vaughn Covil

Score:

NCFC: 2

LV: 1

Goals:

NCFC: P. Craig - 12' (Perez); O. Anderson - 45' (Conway)

LV: K. Bennett - 9' (Ngando)

Cautions:

NCFC: C. Martin - 32'; O. Anderson - 45', L. Perez - 68', J. McGuire - 76', L. Batista - 90' + 7'

LV: S. Smart - 37'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LV: -

Attendance: 6,083

