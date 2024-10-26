Indy Eleven Earns #4 Seed, Will Host Rhode Island in USLC Playoffs

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Indy Eleven completed its regular season with a 3-0 setback at the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night, snapping its five-match unbeaten streak. The Boys in Blue earned the #4 seed in the Eastern Conference by finishing with a 14-11-9 record for 51 points.

The Eleven will begin the 2024 USL Championships Playoffs presented by Terminix next Sunday, November 3 at Carroll Stadium by hosting their first home playoff game since 2019 against #5 seed Rhode Island FC (12-7-15) in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The time for that match will be announced later.

This will be the Boys in Blue's fourth playoff appearance in six full seasons in the USLC. The last time that the Eleven recorded consecutive playoff berths was in 2018 and 2019.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. Boys in Blue Season Ticket Members can purchase opening round playoff seats here.

For information on all ticket options visit Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100 during business hours.

Indy Eleven 0:3 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, October 26, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET

IMG Academy Stadium | Bradenton, Fla.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Manuel Arteaga (penalty) 9'

TBR - Danny Crisostomo (Blake Bodily) 25'

TBR - Cal Jennings (Leo Fernandes) 63'

Discipline Summary

TBR - Lewis Hilton (caution) 50'

IND - Callum Chapman-Page (caution) 52'

TBR - Eddie Munjoma (caution) 73'

TBR - Nathan Worth (caution) 90'+2

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Adrian Diz Pe, Callum Chapman-Page, Hayden White (Josh O'Brien 62'), Ben Mines, Cam Lindley, Laurence Wootton, Logan Neidlinger (Maalique Foster 68'), Sebastian Guenzatti, Romario Williams (Augi Williams 68'), Elliot Collier (Douglas Martinez 68').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Yannik Oettl, Ben Ofeimu, Brem Soumaoro.

Tampa Bay Rowdies line-up: Jordan Farr, Aarón Guillén, Freddy Kleemann, Jordan Doherty, Blake Bodily (Eddie Munjoma 45'), Lewis Hilton (Ben Bender 74'), Danny Crisostomo, Nick Moon (Joshua Pérez 71'), Leo Fernandes (Nathan Worth 71'), Cal Jennings (Damián Rivera 74'), Manuel Arteaga.

Tampa Bay Rowdies subs not used: Cristian Ortiz, Endri Mustali, Zane Bubb, Taner Akin.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.