San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley to Retire After Saturday's Match

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Carter Manley has announced this retirement from professional soccer, with Saturday's home match against Detroit City FC marking the final match of his career.

After seven incredible years of getting to live out my dream of playing professional soccer, I will be hanging up my boots and retiring from the game, Manley said. I'd like to give a special thank you to San Antonio FC, the city, my teammates and all of our fans at Toyota Field that come out to support us each week. This club and this city have given me so much these past three years, and I'll forever be grateful for all the memories I've made, the relationships I've formed and the growth I've experienced as a professional and as a person.

Manley joined San Antonio ahead of the club's 2022 championship-winning campaign, becoming a vital piece of the back line in 26 matches to help SAFC secure its first USL Championship title. The 28-year-old has been part of San Antonio's player leadership group for the last two seasons. Over the course of his professional career, he has amassed 115 total USL Championship appearances, while also spending time in MLS and USL League One.

Always poised for a timely goal, five of Manley's six SAFC career scores were game-tying or game-winning goals, with one of the most memorable coming outside of league play as the defender netted the late game winner in San Antonio's victory over MLS side Austin FC in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup run.

Carter has been an outstanding individual and an exemplary professional throughout his time with us, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. He has truly evolved into a remarkable leader and played a pivotal role in our championship victory. We have shared countless unforgettable memories, and he has been a tremendous source of inspiration and a model professional for those aspiring to reach the highest levels of soccer.

Saturday's match against Detroit City FC will be Manley's final match with the club. The 7:30 p.m. CT will include a post-match recognition to celebrate Manley's career with SAFC. Tickets are on sale at SanAntonioFC.com, or the San Antonio FC app, and the match will be broadcast on and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley to Retire After Saturday's Match - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.