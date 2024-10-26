Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: October 26, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 67 degrees, partly cloudy
Venue: Pioneer Stadium
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 12 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Oakland clinched the Playoffs last week for the 3rd time in 4 years.
Oakland will now battle for the 6th seed at best and the 8th seed at worst, learning their Round 1 playoff opponent by the end of the night.
Last Meeting:
May 6, 2023
BHM 1, OAK 4
Last Three Games:
October 19, 2024
LV 2, OAK 3
October 12, 2024
OAK 0, PHX 1
October 5, 2024
MEM 1, OAK 1
Last Starting XI vs Las Vegas Lights FC: 4-3-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Baboucarr Njie
M - Camden Riley
M - Rafael Baca
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
Out - Rafael Baca - Ankle
Discipline
Out - Memo Diaz - Yellow Card Accumulation
