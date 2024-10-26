Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: October 26, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 67 degrees, partly cloudy

Venue: Pioneer Stadium

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 12 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Oakland clinched the Playoffs last week for the 3rd time in 4 years.

Oakland will now battle for the 6th seed at best and the 8th seed at worst, learning their Round 1 playoff opponent by the end of the night.

Last Meeting:

May 6, 2023

BHM 1, OAK 4

Last Three Games:

October 19, 2024

LV 2, OAK 3

October 12, 2024

OAK 0, PHX 1

October 5, 2024

MEM 1, OAK 1

Last Starting XI vs Las Vegas Lights FC: 4-3-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Baboucarr Njie

M - Camden Riley

M - Rafael Baca

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

Out - Rafael Baca - Ankle

Discipline

Out - Memo Diaz - Yellow Card Accumulation

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.